Essex farm breaks records with UK's earliest pumpkin harvest

An Essex family-run farm is harvesting pumpkins a whole month earlier than ever before — making it the earliest commercial pumpkin harvest in the UK.

Thanks to early planting and ideal weather conditions, Foxes Farm Produce is already filling crates with bright orange pumpkins weeks ahead of the usual autumn rush.

Typically, pumpkin harvesting in the UK begins from September onwards, marking the start of the autumn season.

The Colchester farm’s record-breaking harvest sets them up for what promises to be a bumper season across the region.

It means consumers, retailers, and event organisers can get ready for Halloween and autumn celebrations sooner than ever.

The team at Foxes Farm Produce said: “We don’t know of any other UK farms harvesting pumpkins this early—so we might just be the first. It’s incredibly exciting to see the fields full of pumpkins this early.

“It’s never happened before in Foxes Farm Produce’s growing history, and it gives us a great head start for what we expect will be a bumper season.”

Pumpkins have become an increasingly popular crop in the UK, not only as a festive favourite for Halloween but also for their versatility in cooking and decoration.

Traditionally grown during the warmer months, pumpkins require well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight to thrive.

In recent years, advances in farming techniques and favourable weather patterns have helped extend the growing season, allowing farms like Foxes Farm Produce to bring pumpkins to market earlier.

Pumpkins support a wide range of rural businesses, from seed suppliers to local markets and event organisers who rely on a steady supply of the crop for autumn festivals and celebrations.