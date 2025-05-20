Essex farm confirms atypical BSE case, officials reassure consumers

A rare case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) has been confirmed on an Essex farm—but officials insist there’s no risk to public health or the food chain.

The affected animal showed clinical signs consistent with BSE and was humanely culled on the farm, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced today (20 May).

Atypical BSE is a naturally occurring, non-contagious disease in cattle that arises spontaneously. It differs from classical BSE, which has been linked to contaminated feed.

The affected animal, which was fallen stock and was not intended to enter the food chain, was tested as part of Defra’s routine surveillance programme.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “The animal died on farm and was tested as part of our strict routine controls and surveillance regime.

“Atypical BSE is distinct from classical BSE and is a spontaneously and sporadically occurring, non-contagious disease which is believed to occur at a very low level in all cattle populations.

"This is proof that our surveillance system for detecting and containing this type of disease is working.”

Dr James Cooper, deputy director of food policy at the Food Standards Agency, added that there was no risk to food safety.

"There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE, including controls on animal feed, and removal of the parts of cattle most likely to carry BSE infectivity.

“Consumers can be reassured that these important protection measures remain in place."

Britain’s overall risk status for BSE remains ‘controlled’, the government said, adding that the World Organisation for Animal Health and trading partners have been notified.

The case does not affect the UK’s ability to export beef internationally.