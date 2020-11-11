Essex farmer forced to put down 14 sheep after dog attack

An Essex farmer has been forced to put down 14 of his sheep after an out-of-control dog severely injured the animals.

The livestock worrying incident happened on farmland used for the Tendring Hundred Show, in Little Bromley on 4 November.

Farmer Guy Lennox told East Anglian Daily Times some sheep had ears ripped off and others bitten down to the tendons.

He told the local paper the attack was 'cruel': “I hate to see such a cruel attack on defenceless sheep.

"This is not the dogs fault, but the owners.”

Essex Police confirmed the incident, and is seeking more information that may help the force with its investigation.

A spokesman said: “We were contacted on Thursday, November 5 with reports a flock of sheep had been attacked the previous day on land at a farm in Chequers Road, Little Bromley.

“The animals were put down as a result of the seriousness of their injuries, which were believed to have been caused by dogs.

“Enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 42/181149/20 or report it online.”

It follows another livestock worrying incident that took place just a couple of days after, on 6 November.

A loose dog killed thirteen lambs and injured four more in Northamptonshire, leaving the farmer 'distraught'.

Figures by NFU Mutual show that livestock worrying cost farmers across the UK £1.2 million last year.