EU greenlights UK's 'negligible BSE risk' in major win for British beef

British beef is set for a powerful boost on the world stage after the EU unanimously backed the UK’s recognition as having negligible risk status for BSE — a milestone that cements decades of industry progress.

The decision follows the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) formally upgrading the UK’s status in May 2025, marking the culmination of years of rigorous disease control, surveillance, and compliance across the livestock sector.

The EU’s Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed (PAFF) confirmed all Member States supported the move — a “clear signal of the confidence international partners place in the UK’s disease monitoring, food safety, and traceability systems.”

While the unanimous vote represents a major step forward, further legal changes are needed before British processors can reap the full rewards of renewed European access. The EU is now expected to amend its legislation by the end of November to reflect the UK’s new status.

Until those changes come into effect, exporters must continue operating under existing Controlled Risk rules.

NFU Livestock Board Chair David Barton hailed the development, saying: “This announcement delivers a much-needed boost for producers and the wider supply chain.”

The negligible risk classification is expected to unlock new export opportunities and remove long-standing trade restrictions.

Cuts such as high-value bone-in products and fifth-quarter items — in high demand globally but less popular in Britain — could once again find overseas buyers, adding value across the supply chain.

The change will also simplify logistics, cut costs, and open new markets for products previously classed as waste. For instance, mesenteric fat — currently incinerated at business expense — could generate up to £10 million a year once exportable.

Aligning EU rules with WOAH standards will further bolster confidence among global trading partners and pave the way for new export agreements at a time when demand for premium beef continues to rise.

The BSE crisis - also known as 'mad cow disease' - left deep scars on the British farming industry, shaking public confidence and international markets alike.

For consumers still mindful of the 1990s outbreak, the reclassification underlines how far British assurance has evolved — driven by world-leading feed controls, traceability, and biosecurity.

British beef is now regarded as among the safest and most trusted globally, offering reassurance to both consumers and importers.

For farmers, the recognition brings renewed optimism. It validates that UK standards are not only maintained but world-leading, and it should inspire investment and growth throughout the industry.

However, the NFU says the next challenge lies in ensuring government, retailers, and exporters actively promote British beef both domestically and abroad. Its Beef Vision 2035 strategy outlines a roadmap for resilience, sustainability, and value growth.

Despite the achievement, BSE remains a notifiable animal disease, and vigilance is crucial. Farmers and livestock keepers are urged to report any suspected cases immediately via the Defra Rural Services helpline on 03000 200 301 (or 0300 303 8268 in Wales).