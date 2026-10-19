EU livestock transport rules spark fears for UK sheep sector

British sheep farmers could face additional transport costs if new EU-aligned regulations are introduced

British sheep farmers could face costly changes to livestock transport practices under a proposed UK-EU trade agreement, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned.

The organisation is calling for a practical approach to regulatory alignment, amid concerns that European animal welfare transport rules could disrupt established livestock farming practices.

Journey time restrictions, temperature requirements, time spent at livestock markets and trailer headroom are among the key issues raised by the sheep sector.

The warning comes as the UK government and European Union continue negotiations over a post-Brexit reset, which could be worth up to £9 billion to the UK economy by 2040.

A new agricultural trading arrangement is expected in 2027, potentially easing the movement of livestock products between the UK and EU, while creating opportunities for trade in live animals and breeding genetics.

Although the NSA recognises the potential benefits of closer trading ties through a Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, it insists that any changes must reflect the practical realities of British sheep production.

The concerns were highlighted during discussions last week involving the NSA and other farming and trade organisations, focusing on preparations for livestock trading under closer regulatory alignment.

NSA Chief Executive Phil Stocker said: “For us, success depends on a practical interpretation of the regulations that reflects the way our industry works.”

He highlighted the importance of livestock movements across the country, particularly given the distances animals often need to travel between farms, markets and abattoirs.

“There is good reason why breeding and store animals move around the UK, while the current structure of the abattoir network means we often have to travel long distances to slaughter.”

The NSA believes any new transport requirements must take account of the UK's existing abattoir network and the role livestock markets play in the sheep industry.

Concerns have also been raised over how regulations would operate across different climatic conditions, with the association warning that animal welfare requirements must remain practical for commercial livestock businesses.

Mr Stocker said: “NSA fully supports our industry having high welfare standards, but it also needs to be able to function professionally at scale, while accommodating varying climatic conditions.”

Trailer headroom requirements are another major concern, with the wide variation in British sheep breeds and sizes making standardised vehicle specifications potentially difficult to accommodate.

The NSA has warned that stricter headroom requirements could mean substantial investment in transport equipment or reduced efficiency for livestock hauliers.

Mr Stocker added: “The diversity of breeds and sizes of sheep in Britain means that trailers and lorries cannot all allow for standard measurements of headroom in transit without major investment or a reduction in transport efficiency.”

While closer EU trading relations could create new opportunities for British sheep producers, the NSA maintains that any agreement must avoid imposing impractical requirements on farmers and livestock transport operators.