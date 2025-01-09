Extended call for Scots farmers to complete 2025 intentions survey

NFU Scotland has extended its call for farmers and crofters to complete its 2025 business intentions survey, with a new deadline to apply.

Now in its third year, the survey aims to keep the union updated on farmers' business changes and has formed a bank of evidence for its lobbying efforts.

This year, it has been streamlined to make it more relevant to individual farming and crofting sectors.

With the ongoing Scottish government’s Land Reform Bill, the 2025 survey has been designed to capture additional data on farm and croft size.

NFU Scotland said this information would help form evidence of potentially impacted farms in key discussions on proposed land management plans.

It comes as farmers and crofters are facing uncertainty following the UK and Scottish budget announcements, as well as the possible creation of a Galloway National Park.

In an extension to the original closing date, farmers now have until Wednesday 15 January 2025 to complete the online survey.

NFU Scotland head of policy, Gemma Cooper said the 2025 survey was 'vital' as the industry prepared for the year ahead.

"A robust and updated evidence base is vital so policy makers are fully informed on current business developments or changes," she said.

“There are also key discussions around proposed land management plans so this data will help us show what type of farm businesses will be impacted.

“While our fantastic network of local branches, regions and national committees is a great route for information flow, direct data from the survey is invaluable.

"It tells us how things are on the ground for our members, which in turn, allows us to inform policymakers on what farmers and crofters need in policy and support."

She added: “As the largest agricultural organisation in Scotland, it is vital we have a credible evidence bank."

Upon completion of the survey, farmers will be invited to enter a free draw to win a hamper of premium Scottish food and drink.