External review ordered after 51 cattle shot in County Tyrone

An external review has been ordered into a DAERA operation near Fivemiletown, County Tyrone in which 51 cattle were shot dead.

The operation took place at a farm near the County Tyrone town on 29 June 2026 and was carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Humane Slaughter Team.

DAERA said it was executing a Court Deprivation Order involving a herd belonging to a keeper who had been disqualified over animal welfare offences.

According to the department, the court had deprived the defendant of ownership of all farmed animals and ordered their destruction.

DAERA said the operation had been “planned in advance” and that the method used was considered the most appropriate in the circumstances.

It said animal welfare and staff safety were considered, alongside the views of the operational teams involved and engagement with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) said serious questions had been raised about how the operation was conducted.

DAERA initially committed to carrying out a lessons-learned review to identify possible improvements for future operations.

The UFU requested an immediate meeting with Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir on 31 July, before the external review was announced.

The union also sought further information about the planning and execution of the operation and the decision-making behind it.

UFU president John McLenaghan said: “The level of concern among our members cannot be ignored.

“While we recognise this operation was carried out under a Court Deprivation Order, serious questions have been raised about how it was conducted.”

Mr McLenaghan said the destruction of livestock must be undertaken humanely and proportionately, regardless of the circumstances surrounding an enforcement action.

He added that such operations must maintain the confidence of farmers and the wider public.

Mr Muir subsequently announced that the review of the incident must be conducted by someone from outside DAERA.

“I fully appreciate the concerns expressed following the euthanasia of cattle near Fivemiletown, undertaken following a court order,” he said.

“I want to reassure everyone that I and my chief veterinary officer take those concerns very seriously.”

The minister said planned engagement with the UFU and the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals would allow both organisations to raise their concerns.

He said the external review would seek to establish the circumstances and context in which DAERA’s veterinary staff acted, while identifying any lessons for future operations.

Mr Muir said its terms of reference would be published.

The review’s findings and recommendations are also expected to be made public and shared with the Northern Ireland Assembly once the process has been completed.