Farm launches new beer to help raise funds for charity

A small farm in East Yorkshire which brews its own beer has launched a new bottle to help raise money for a farming charity.

Great Newsome Brewery, a family run brewery based on the Hodgson family farm, has launched its new beer Old Fergie.

For every bottle sold, the farm will donate 5 pence to the Farming Community Network (FCN).

"When things go awry in agriculture, it can often feel insular and closed off," Great Newsome Brewery said.

"As farmers ourselves, we know first-hand that the industry is full of pitfalls and challenges, both professional and deeply personal."

FCN tackles this by offering free, confidential support from its helpline and network of trained volunteers.

The charity's specialists are people with the farming knowledge required to support farmers and their families.

It comes as Mind Your Head, a week-long campaign to raise awareness of the mental health issues facing farmers, launched earlier this week.

The annual initiative focuses on prevention and early identification of the risk factors associated with those living and working in farming.