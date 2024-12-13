Farm leaders slam 'illegal' livestock imports into NI from GB

Farm leaders have condemned 'illegal' livestock imports into Northern Ireland from Britain due to the 'serious threat' of bluetongue virus.

Imports between the two have been suspended since November 2023 following the first outbreak of bluetongue in England.

Over 170 cases have since been recorded, with most English counties under a partial or full bluetongue restricted zone.

Now the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) has warned that the 'smuggling of animals' has become a threat for Northern Ireland, putting the region at risk of infection.

If an incursion of bluetongue is confirmed within NI, trade will be halted from NI to Britain and Europe for at least two years.

The UFU said this would cause severe financial and genetic problems within flocks and herds.

The union's president, William Irvine said he was 'appalled by the actions of some within the farming community'.

"Some have acted illegally and immorally by attempting to smuggle animals into the region," he added.

"I cannot stress enough how dangerous this is for our livestock sector."

To date, Northern Ireland has managed to avoid the transmission of bluetongue by intensifying biosecurity.

Illegally importing animals increases the risk of bluetongue and it’s spread, and also opens up an avenue for the transmission of MV which is fatal for sheep.

In late November, it was reported that 65 sheep had been destroyed at a local port as the animals were illegally imported into NI from Britain.

The action, undertaken by government veterinary officials, was taken due to the risk of bluetongue infection.

Mr Irvine warned that these imports had the 'potential to undo all our good work and makes us extremely vulnerable'.

"It’s critical that checks at all ports in NI and Britain are thorough so that the transport of animals is stopped before crossing the water.

"This is the only way we can take control of the situation and stop the illegal importation of livestock."

Suspect bluetongue cases in Northern Ireland can be reported to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.