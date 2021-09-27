Farm offers crop pickers £30 per hour amid labour shortage

A Lincolnshire farm is offering people the chance to earn £30 per hour - or £240 a day - to pick broccoli and cabbage amid a crippling labour shortage.

TH Clements and Son, a family-owned farming business, is recruiting the Boston-based jobs, sharing details of them on social media.

The all-year round crop picker roles will be paid up to £30 an hour, which is the equivalent of a £62,000 a year salary.

It comes as the growing labour crisis has resulted in empty shelves in supermarkets and, in some cases, food left on farms unable to be picked up or processed.

The food and farming industry sent a letter to Boris Johnson last week, asking him to urgently implement a Covid Recovery Visa to alleviate labour shortages.

In a post on social media earlier this month, TH Clements said: “We are looking for Field Operatives to harvest our broccoli.

Excellent piecework rates with potential to earn up to £30 per hour and all year round work available.



Call 01205 769638 or email hr@thclements.co.uk for more details pic.twitter.com/1l6csuOIha — TH Clements (@THClements1966) September 13, 2021

"Excellent piecework rates with potential to earn up to £30 per hour and all year round work available.”

Over the weekend, the government announced that it had added 5,500 poultry workers and 5,000 fuel tanker and food lorry drivers to existing visa schemes.

NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw said the union welcomed the announcement, but added that more solutions would be needed for 'wider labour needs'.

He said: “The NFU has worked with the wider industry to help evidence the needs of the sector and we look forward to working with government on applying the scheme for poultry and, in particular, access for smaller producers.

“We will also continue to work with government to find solutions for the wider labour needs, including trained and able butchers for pork production to deal with the increasingly serious build-up of pigs on farm.”