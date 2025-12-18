Farm vet visit payments to rise by 16% under animal health scheme

Farmers will receive higher payments for vet visits from January, with funding for animal health and welfare reviews rising by an average of 16 per cent across livestock sectors.

From 22 January 2026, higher payments will apply to both the animal health and welfare review and the optional endemic disease follow-up, with any eligible visit on or after that date paid at the increased rate. The uplift reflects inflation and rising veterinary and on-farm costs.

Under the updated rates, pig producers will receive £648 for a review, up from £557, with follow-up payments rising to £1,087. Beef cattle review payments will increase to £647, with follow-ups rising to £954, while rates have also increased for sheep, dairy producers and cattle biosecurity.

The Defra scheme is designed to support farmers to access high-quality, vet-led advice and early intervention, helping to prevent disease, improve welfare standards and deliver long-term health gains on farm. Higher payments are intended to ensure vets can spend sufficient time delivering a thorough and practical service.

Farmers who already hold an Improve Animal Health and Welfare agreement do not need to take any action at this stage, Defra says. Once the higher rates come into force, the Rural Payments Agency will issue an update to existing agreements reflecting the new funding levels.

Those not yet signed up will need to apply for an agreement before carrying out any review or follow-up actions. To be eligible, businesses must keep at least 11 cattle, 21 sheep or 51 pigs.

Any work carried out before an agreement is approved will not be funded. Applications are made through the Rural Payments service and typically take around five minutes to complete.

An animal health and welfare review involves a visit from a vet chosen by the farmer and covers key areas including animal condition, housing, nutrition, water provision and handling.

Vets assess disease risks and biosecurity, carry out required testing for specific endemic diseases, and review medicine use, including antibiotics, before agreeing priority actions for improvement.

Following the visit, farmers receive a written summary with clear recommendations, a plan to manage disease and improve welfare, and a baseline against which progress can be measured over time.

The optional endemic disease follow-up visit builds on the initial review, focusing on controlling specific diseases affecting livestock. During the follow-up, vets review test results, assess how current disease controls are working and agree a practical plan setting out actions to reduce disease risk and improve animal health.

Farmers receive tailored advice, a targeted disease control plan and ongoing support aimed at delivering lasting improvements, helping ensure that changes made after the initial review are effective and sustainable.

Defra ministers say the higher payments are intended to encourage wider uptake of vet-led reviews and follow-up visits, supporting healthier livestock, stronger biosecurity and improved welfare standards across the sector.