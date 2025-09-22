Farm worker dies in Pembrokeshire telehandler incident

A man has been arrested following the death of a 34-year-old farm worker in Pembrokeshire, reportedly after a telehandler incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police said he was injured while working at a farm in Llangwm on 12 September. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police confirmed that a 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligent manslaughter in connection with the incident.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue. A 64-year-old man was also interviewed voluntarily.

In a statement, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The 34-year-old man was injured while working at a property in the Llangwm area of Pembrokeshire.

"He was taken to hospital but, sadly, he later passed away. His family have been advised and are being supported by officers.”

The force added: “A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligent manslaughter. He has been released under investigation pending further police actions.

"A 64-year-old man was also voluntary interviewed in connection with the incident.”

The tragedy comes against a wider backdrop of safety concerns in the sector. Farming remains one of the most dangerous industries in Britain.

According to the Health and Safety Executive, 28 people lost their lives in agriculture across the UK in the past year, making up a disproportionate share of workplace fatalities.

The death follows other recent farming tragedies, including the death of a Suffolk farmer earlier this month in a tragic machinery incident on a Woodbridge farm.