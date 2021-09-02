Farm worker saved after falling down 40ft silo

A farm worker who fell down a 40 foot silo on a Bedfordshire farm has been saved following a rescue operation which lasted hours.

Emergency services and rescuers were called to the Milton Ernest farm at Tuesday midday (31 August) to help retrieve the man from the empty silo.

The rescue included a specialist rope rescue team, breathing apparatus and a drone which flew above the silo.

At 3:30pm, the man was rescued and then taken to hospital for 'further care'. It is not known how he fell in the silo.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.58am with reports of a person who had fallen into a silo in Milton Ernest.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, one ambulance and two ambulance officers.

"One person is being taken to hospital for further care."

A spokesperson for Bedford Fire Control added: "We have now rescued a male casualty from the silo in Milton Ernest, he is now in care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

"A fantastic rescue operation from our crews from Kempston, Dunstable, Bedford and Harrold and amazing teamwork in Bedford Fire Control."

It follows the release of figures which show that a total of 41 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said almost twice as many people were killed on farms in England, Wales and Scotland compared to the previous year.