Farmer, 20, who took over family farm after tragedy scoops award

A young farmer who took over the family farm following the tragic death of his father has been named as the Wales winner of the NFU’s Community Farming Heroes Awards.

Morgan Tudor, 20, from Llanerfyl near Welshpool, has been recognised for the work he has done in his local community.

The awards were launched earlier this year to champion the role that farmers play in going above and beyond for their communities.

This is the first year that the NFU has held the awards, which run in conjunction with the union’s Back British Farming Day event, taking place today (2 November).

Morgan was nominated by his local MP, Craig Williams, as his constituency winner during the summer.

He took over the running of Llysun, the family farm, following the tragic death of his father, Richard, in a tractor accident in April 2020.

At that point the farm had only recently converted from a beef and sheep farm to dairy production.

Fast forward to 2022 and Morgan is now successfully running the business in his father’s memory, milking 500 cows and keeping a flock of sheep.

Away from the farm, Morgan still manages to find the time to play a part in his local community, including inviting local groups for a tour of Llysun dairy.

He also writes a regular column for the local Papur Bro Welsh-language newspaper, along with being an active member of Dyffryn Banw Young Farmers’ Club.

More recently, Morgan could be heard commentating on S4C’s Royal Welsh Show coverage this summer and also received silver in the British Farming Awards’ Dairy Farmer of the Year category.

Craig Williams MP said: “I am incredibly proud to represent the farmers and growers in Montgomeryshire and show my recognition for their work by supporting Back British Farming Day.

"As well as providing high-quality, climate-friendly food for the nation, our farmers also maintain and care for our iconic British countryside that we all enjoy.

“Farmers in Montgomeryshire make a huge contribution to the local economy, providing jobs and, in many cases, producing renewable energy which help power more than 10 million UK homes.

"I was incredibly proud to recognise Morgan for the important contribution he makes to his local community and the wider farming fraternity."

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said Morgan’s story of triumph over adversity after a family tragedy was 'truly inspiring'.

“Having known Morgan’s father, Richard, during his time on the NFU Cymru Livestock Board, I know he would be extremely proud of everything his son has achieved.”