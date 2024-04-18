Farmer, 21, sentenced after sixteen animal welfare offences

A 21-year-old farmer has been sentenced following an investigation by Cambridgeshire Trading Standards in relation to 16 animal welfare offences.

Jack Smith, who farms cattle and pigs near the town of March, pleaded guilty following the investigation by officers from the local council's trading standards.

Animals were kept in a hazardous environment under below standard conditions and given an inadequate diet, according to council officers.

Farming practices were poor, and sick and injured animals were not housed appropriately with the necessary bedding or protected from pain and suffering.

Veterinary advice was also not sought within appropriate timeframes to enable animals to receive the care they needed.

Pleading guilty earlier this month, Mr Smith was handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £26.

Peter Gell, of Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Those that keep livestock must take animal welfare responsibilities seriously, letting animals suffer is not acceptable especially when there is advice and support available.

“Trading Standards will continue to take action to prevent suffering when its identified and use the sanctions available to deter others from offending.”

Aled Edwards, of the Animal and Plant Health Agency added: “I hope it will act as a reminder to others of the importance of adhering to animal welfare legislation which is there to protect animals from inadequate treatment.

“This case demonstrates how our robust enforcement and close work with local authorities can bring those guilty of breaches of animal health and welfare legislation to justice.

“APHA takes potential breaches of animal health and welfare legislation very seriously and will continue to investigate all allegations.”