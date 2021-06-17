Farmer calls for 'Gladis Law' after dogs kill Highland cow

A Dorset farmer is campaigning for a change in the law to protect livestock from dog attacks following the tragic death of his pregnant Highland cow.

'Gladis' had been grazing at Eggardon Hill near Bridport when she was chased to death in a suspected dog attack on the evening of 26 May.

Farmer Cameron Farquharson said the attack 'should never have happened' as it was an 'act of complete negligence'.

The incident was not reported at the time and Glady wasn't found until the next day. The discovery was distressing for the family.

“Had I been informed at the time, Gladis might not have languished all night in serious injury, pain and distress, and we might have been able to save her and her unborn calf," he said.

Sadly, this is not an isolated case. "Farmers are not feeling supported by the government or the police on these matters," Mr Farquharson explained.

"Until they are, they’ll keep on happening. If we report these incidents to the police, they can investigate, and the figures will get added to the stats.

"But there’s not often a resolution, especially when the owners haven’t come forward.”

A proposed change to the law is being supported by West Dorset MP Chris Loder, who pushed through parliament the Animal Welfare (Sentencing) Act.

To support the 'Gladis Law', Mr Farquharson is calling farmers to come forward with their own stories, and to pledge their support for the bill by emailing hello@redlandscoppice.co.uk.

He added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the tremendous support from the public on social media and it means a lot to me and my family.

"What we need now is the farming community to speak up and help us protect our livestock from dog attacks.”