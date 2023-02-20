Farmer dies and son seriously injured after Powys farm accident

A farmer has died and his son seriously injured after an on-farm accident in Powys, Wales, according to media reports.

Iwan Evans and his son, Dafydd, were involved in accident on Cleiriau Isaf Farm, in Aberhosan, on Friday 17 February, the BBC has reported.

Dafydd Evans, who is believed to be in his 40s, is being treated at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. His father died from his injuries.

A spokesman for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said they were investigating the incident.

"We can confirm that we were called to a farm in Aberhosan on Friday night and an investigation is under way. We are working with Dyfed-Powys Police," he said.

Local councillor Elwyn Vaughan told the BBC that it was 'a huge tragedy' for the area.

"Of course in this agricultural community, a close-knit community, it is deeply felt throughout the area," he said.

Agriculture once again has the poorest performance in relation to non-fatal injuries in the workplace, according to the HSE's latest report.

The farming industry has a workplace injury rate of 4,100 per 100,000 workers employed, compared to an all industry average of 1,110 per 100,00.

Last month, a 26-year-old man died following an incident at a farm on Anglesey.