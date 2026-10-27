Farmer faces £23,000 losses after 59 lambs killed in suspected dog attack

The incident comes just months after tougher laws were introduced to protect farm animals from dog attacks

A farmer has been left facing losses of £23,000 after a devastating suspected dog attack killed 59 lambs and left another eight injured on farmland near Wigan.

The incident happened on Wednesday 21 October in Aspull, Greater Manchester, where a flock of 67 lambs was attacked while grazing on rented farmland.

Livestock owner Steven Blacklidge has since raised concerns about the initial police response, questioning how effectively tougher livestock-worrying laws are being enforced.

Two large Alsatian dogs are suspected of involvement in the attack, which left the farmer facing substantial financial losses and several surviving animals recovering from their injuries.

Mr Blacklidge, who also operates an abattoir and farms sheep, pigs and goats, has written to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) chief constable Sir Stephen Watson seeking further action.

Officers attended the scene following the attack, seized two dogs and gathered evidence, including photographs and swabs from the dead animals.

However, the farmer claims he was subsequently informed that there was insufficient evidence to establish that the dogs were responsible.

He has also questioned whether the investigation was being pursued thoroughly, particularly given the additional powers introduced under strengthened livestock-worrying legislation earlier this year.

The estimated £23,000 financial impact includes the value of the livestock lost and the cost of purchasing replacement animals.

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that officers are investigating the incident, which occurred on farmland at Old Fold Road in Aspull.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Shaw, from GMP's Wigan district, acknowledged the devastating impact on those affected and said officers were treating the matter seriously.

He confirmed that an investigation remains underway to identify those responsible, with police continuing to pursue available lines of enquiry.

The incident comes seven months after tougher livestock-worrying laws came into force across England and Wales on 18 March 2026.

The legislation removed the previous £1,000 cap on fines and introduced stronger police powers to seize dogs, enter premises and collect DNA evidence during investigations.

The measures were designed to give farmers greater protection against livestock attacks, which can cause severe animal suffering and substantial financial damage.

The scale of the problem remains significant, with livestock-worrying losses reaching an estimated £1.95 million across the UK in 2025, according to rural insurer NFU Mutual.

The latest incident highlights the continuing threat posed by dogs that are not kept under control around livestock, despite the introduction of tougher penalties.

Police have reminded dog owners of their responsibility to control their animals, particularly around farms and grazing land.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4101, quoting log 1066 of 21 October 2026.