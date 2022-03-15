Farmer faces joint legal action in response to River Lugg works

A farmer who was accused of 'obliterating' riverside habitats after he dredged a mile-long stretch of the River Lugg will face criminal charges.

Natural England and the Environment Agency have announced joint legal action against Herefordshire mixed farmer John Price.

In a statement, the agencies said the banks of the River Lugg were "damaged in December 2020 causing suspected significant and long-term ecological harm".

The area is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), which means permissions need to be granted before work can take place

However, Mr Price said at the time that he undertook the maintenance works to protect local households from flooding, which were heavily impacted by storms in 2019.

Last year, the Forestry Commission, following its own investigation, announced that no action would be taken against the farmer.

But the new legal action follows a joint Natural England and Environment Agency investigation into ecological harm to the river's protected stretch.

The agencies said it had been "a serious and complex investigation" which had taken "a considerable length of time to complete".

Oliver Harmar, chief operating officer at Natural England said: "It was heart-breaking to see this beautiful riverside illegally damaged.

"The decimation of this section of the River Lugg has been devastating to the local environment and to local people, destroying the habitats of iconic wildlife.

"The area is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its importance for nature.

"Consent is required before any works are carried out within a SSSI to the river which had not been granted."

What are the charges?

The charges being brought against John Price relate to:

• Unconsented operations and causing damage to a Site of Special Scientific Interest

• Carrying out activities within 8 metres of the River Lugg which were likely to cause damage to or endanger the stability of the river

• Causing a water discharge activity, namely a discharge of silt into the River Lugg

• Failing to take reasonable precaution to prevent agricultural pollution from land management and cultivation practices on agricultural land

• Wilfully disturbing spawn or spawning fish, or any bed, bank or shallow on which any spawn or spawning fish may be

• Breach of a stop notice

The hearing will be held at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on 18 May 2022.