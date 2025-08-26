Farmer fined £1,100 after cow's horn left growing into its eye

A 65-year-old farmer has been ordered to pay more than £1,100 after admitting animal welfare offences, including failing to treat a cow whose horn had grown into its eye.

David Southwell, of Burton Fleming, East Yorkshire, appeared for sentencing at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on 13 August 2025.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three offences: causing unnecessary suffering to a cow by failing to treat the horn, failing to provide prompt care, and keeping cattle in accommodation likely to cause injury.

The court heard that in November 2024, an animal health officer from East Riding of Yorkshire Council visited Mr Southwell’s farm following a complaint from a member of the public who had seen the cow in distress.

Mr Southwell admitted he had been aware of the cow’s condition for around three weeks but had been unable to catch it in a different field. He told the officer he had planned to trim the horn but had not acted sooner.

The officer instructed him to arrange urgent veterinary treatment or have the cow culled. Mr Southwell chose to have the animal euthanised.

During the same inspection, the officer found other cattle being kept in a poorly constructed open-sided barn. The fencing was tied together with baler band, while animals had access to dangerous items including old troughs with sharp edges, broken gates and damaged fencing – all posing significant risks of injury.

Sentencing magistrates described the case as “unacceptable”. Mr Southwell was fined £326, ordered to pay £668.13 in costs and a £130.40 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £1,124.

Councillor Lyn Healing, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for communities and public protection, said: “It is essential that everyone who keeps livestock upholds the highest standards at all times, to safeguard animal welfare and maintain the integrity of livestock farming.

"Our Animal Health Officers will thoroughly investigate livestock incidents such as this one and East Riding of Yorkshire Council is committed to taking formal action when necessary.”