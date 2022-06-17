Farmer fined thousands after failing to comply with TB control measures

A Staffordshire farmer has been ordered to pay out over £8,600 in fines and costs for failing to comply with livestock disease control measures.

Benjamin Elkin, of Dayshill Farm, Stone, pleaded guilty to the offences at Cannock Magistrates court on 7 June 2022.

The 41-year-old admitted to several charges of moving a bull onto his farm without having the bull TB tested.

He also admitted to not completing the cattle passport within 36 hours of moving it onto the farm, and failing to report the death of another animal.

When Staffordshire County Council’s officers visited the farm in January 2021, they found a large white bull in the pens, which he admitted had not been recorded onto his farm.

Mr Elkin also stated that the bull had not been TB tested. When records were checked, the officers found that one other animal had died on his farm but had not been notified within 7 days to the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS).

Several other cattle were checked by the officers and Mr Elkin agreed to send these animals to slaughter straight away.

Victoria Wilson, from the county council, said that the controls put in place to limit the spread of disease should be strictly adhered to.

"Animal diseases such as bovine tuberculosis and BSE cost the farmers and taxpayers huge amounts of money and can have a devastating effect on herds that have been built up over many generations.

"It is vital that livestock keepers stick to these rules and ensure they don’t put the livestock industry at risk from the uncontrolled spread of animal diseases."

She added: “Thankfully, the vast majority of Staffordshire farmers and livestock owners take good care of their animals and follow the rules. However, on some occasions, we do see cases where these high standards are not met.

“We are pleased that the court has reached a successful conclusion.”