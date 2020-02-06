Farmer handed suspended prison sentence after bTb risk

Wayne Parker moved large quantities of cattle without following the required processes, including bTb testing

A Suffolk farmer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after he was found guilty of risking the spread of bovine TB on his farm.

Wayne Parker failed to appropriately dispose of farmed animal remains, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (5 February).

The 32-year-old, from Mildenhall, of Wayne Parker Farming pleaded guilty to 8 counts of animal health offences.

He was charged on counts under the Animal Health Act 1981, the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) (England) Regulations 2013 for contravening disposal requirements, the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007 for failing to keep records, notifying movement and deaths.







Amongst his offences, Mr Parker moved large quantities of cattle without following the required processes, including bTb testing.

This disease is mainly spread into new herds through the movement of infected cattle that have not been detected.

The court also heard he risked the spread of the disease by failing to dispose of animal by-products in the correct manner.

When sentencing Mr Parker, the magistrates bench said: “The court finds the matters serious and custody is warranted, [the offences are] of such high risk and economic harm.”

A Suffolk County Council Trading Standards spokesperson said: “There are many potential dangerous consequences to Mr Parker’s actions, one of the most serious being the contravention of the Tuberculosis (England) Order 2014.

“Bovine TB is contagious amongst cattle, other mammals and humans. It is a disease which is taken very seriously by us.

“His disregard for keeping the required records and movements of cattle, has impacted other people in the supply chain.

“18 other businesses had cattle passports withdrawn due to lack of traceability, and as a result may suffer significant financial loss.”

Mr Parker was given a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge and Suffolk County Council Trading Standards were also awarded full costs.