Farmer jumps into freezing floodwater to save sheep

The 26-year-old farmer took matters into her own hands and rescued her sheep following the flash flood (Photo: Faye Russell)

Photos has been released showing the dramatic moment a Derbyshire farmer risked her life to rescue sheep from drowning in deep floodwater.

Faye Russell attempted the daring feat on Sunday 16 February after her neighbours called to warn her sheep and lambs were at risk.

Large parts of the UK have been affected by flooding and adverse weather conditions following torrential rain brought by the recent Storm Dennis.

The downpours severely affected the Derbyshire village where Faye farms, which is located on a floodplain.







(Photo: Faye Russell)

The day before, she had moved the flock of 300 sheep to higher ground.

But the torrential downpours caught her out on Sunday morning, washing away some of the sheep in a 7ft flash flood.

The 26-year-old farmer attached a rope around her waist, handed it to two neighbours and jumped into the freezing floodwater in a bid to save them.

Speaking about the ordeal, she told Metro that livestock 'come first in any's farmer's life'.

(Photo: Faye Russell)

“You just do it, don’t you. I said to somebody 'duty calls'. You put your life on the line for your animals, you really do,” Faye explained.

“They come first in any farmer’s life. Any farmer will agree they come above yourself and above anything.

“The thing is, they are what we live for. I’ve spent nights up with them, delivering them.

“We’ve just been through a busy lambing period. You spend your whole life with them, and some of them are pets,” she said.

All of the stricken sheep were rescued. Faye said she couldn't have done it without her 'absolutely fantastic' neighbours and farm team.