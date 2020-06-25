Farmer manages to stop illegal rave before it starts

Unlicensed music events can cause major issues for farmers and landowners

The issue of illegal raves on farmland has been brought into the spotlight after a farmer managed to stop a planned event before it got started.

Around eight cars were parked near a farm in Claxby, Lincolnshire at around 8.30pm on Saturday 20 June, police said.

By the time officers had arrived on the scene, a local farmer had moved the group on.

Police confirmed that it carried out patrols of the area near the farm, but there were no arrests made.







A spokesperson from Sleaford Police said: "There is an emerging trend for unlicensed music events spreading across the country.

"A rave was stopped in the Market Rasen area before it got going due to a farmer being alert and aware of what was occurring.

"Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, especially in large open spaces, to Lincolnshire Police on 101."

It follows an illegal rave last year which led to the destruction of farmland. Dorset landowner Doug Ryder said that the farmer who used land was 'distressed and upset'.

Mr Ryder said the farmland was covered in 'broken glass and human excrement' following the rave.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) advises farmers to reduce the risk of any illegal activity occurring in empty and remote buildings by ensuring they are secure and regularly monitored.

The rural group says that access to land should be restricted wherever possible by the use of locked gates.

Suspicious activity that should be reported

• Any information that an illegal rave is taking place - such as on social media

• Any sightings of vans, lorries or large numbers of vehicles gathering near woods, rural car parks or near to disused buildings/warehouses

• Sightings of fliers advertising raves

• Broken padlocks on access gates to areas where a rave may take place