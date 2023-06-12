Farmer ordered to pay out nearly £6k after poultry welfare charges

A Shropshire farmer has been ordered to pay out nearly £6,000 and to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work after causing unnecessary harm to poultry.

It follows an investigation into Paul Hotchkiss of Gilberries Hall Farm, based near Church Stretton, by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and Shropshire Trading Standards.

The case was initiated by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) in 2021, who reported on chickens with severe pododermatitisin in 90% of all birds on arrival at a slaughterhouse.

Pododermatitis is an inflammatory condition affecting the bottom of the chicken’s foot.

APHA inspectors and trading standard officers visited the farm, but despite advice from them, there was limited improvement in subsequent flocks of birds.

Farm investigations and an export report were provided by to the court by APHA, and the court heard Hotchkiss plea guilty to the charges.

He was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £5,782 and a victim surcharge of £95, as well as a community punishment order of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Aled Edwards, of APHA, said the agency took potential breaches of animal welfare legislation "very seriously".

He said: “This case demonstrates our robust enforcement approach and the effective collaboration between ourselves and local authorities.

"I welcome this sentence from the court and hope it will act as a reminder to others, that animal welfare is of paramount importance.”