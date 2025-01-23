Farmer sentenced following 21 'shocking' animal welfare offences

A Wiltshire farmer has been given a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay out £3,600 after decaying sheep carcases were found on his farm.

Daniel Hayward was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment suspended for 12 months at Swindon Crown Court after pleading guilty to 21 animal welfare offences.

The farmer, aged 33, was also banned from keeping all animals except cattle, cats and dogs for five years and must complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

The court also ordered Mr Hayward to pay £3,600 in costs and a victim surcharge.

It follows an investigation by Wiltshire Council, who found 30 sheep, including ewes with young lambs, with no access to drinking water.

On a separate visit, multiple decaying sheep carcases were found in and around buildings used by Mr Hayward.

Further animal welfare inspections by the animal health officers and vets from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) were conducted between April and May 2023.

Six sheep were found to be in such poor condition that they required immediate euthanasia, while others needed veterinary treatment.

Councillor Dominic Muns, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for environment, called the case 'shocking'.

"We will use our powers to prosecute those who are found to be neglecting or acting cruelly towards livestock in our county," he said.

"It also highlights the importance of record-keeping, with the details being used when necessary to help prevent and contain disease.

Whilst under investigation, Mr Hayward continued to store sheep carcasses incorrectly, allowing other animals and birds access, with the stench of decay causing a nuisance locally.

It was also discovered that he was continuing to commit serious animal welfare offences, with five further sheep requiring immediate euthanasia during a revisit from officers and an APHA vet.

The farmer was also charged with failing to comply with legal requirements relating to recording and reporting movements of sheep used to ensure traceability of his flock.

Mr Hayward was charged with 21 offences relating to the care of sheep, livestock record-keeping requirements and the incorrect storage of carcasses.

The offences all took place between April 2023 and February 2024.