Farmer seriously injured after cattle incident

The farmer was airlifted to hospital following the incident (Photo: @aberdyfiSART/Twitter)

A farmer has been seriously injured after he was 'knocked down' by a cow on his farm in Powys, Wales.

A mountain rescue team were called to airlift the 69-year-old farmer on Saturday 14 September.

The man had fallen down a bank from a hill track at Rhiw Gam, and had sustained suspected pelvic and spinal injuries, according to rescuers.

The incident happened in the hills south of Machynlleth.







A spokesman for the Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team said: “Early reports suggested that he had been knocked over by a cow.

“Given the nature of the injuries, assistance was requested from the coastguard helicopter, Rescue 936.

“The winchman-paramedic was dropped at the scene, and together with team volunteers, set about stabilising the casualty and getting him onto a stretcher while R936 landed further down the valley.

“The man was carried a short distance to a position suitable for winching him aboard the helicopter and then transport to Bronglais hospital, Aberystwyth for further assessment and treatment.”

The Farm Safety Partnership has developed a campaign to raise awareness of the dangers associated with handling cattle.

It comes as a walker was critically injured last week after cows charged at her in Sheldon, Derbyshire.