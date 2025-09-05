Farmer urges PM to scrap IHT plans on Back British Farming Day

A Scottish sheep farmer has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to use Back British Farming Day to abandon Labour’s so-called 'family farm tax'.

The annual NFU-led event, which coincides with Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (10 September), is intended to highlight the importance of food production and encourage support for farmers.

Tim Eagle, a Scottish Conservative MSP and himself a sheep producer based in Buckie on the Moray Firth coast, has urged the government to mark the day by reversing its proposals on inheritance tax, which he described as “heartless”.

His call comes after a survey by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) revealed widespread concern within the industry about the impact of the new inheritance tax rules, due to take effect in April 2026.

The poll found nearly 80% of farmers feared their business would not survive the next 10 years. Around 69% said they would be forced to sell land or take out loans, while more than 60% said they were considering leaving farming altogether.

Mr Eagle, who has been facing challenges on his own farm during Scotland’s driest summer in decades – with rainfall down by around 40% on the long-term average – warned the industry was under immense strain.

Speaking ahead of the NFU’s flagship event on 10 September, he described the pressure facing the sector and repeated his call for Labour to abandon its proposals.

“This has been the hardest year in living memory for farmers across Scotland and it will only get tougher if Labour continues with its heartless plans for a family farm tax,” he said.

He praised the way farmers had stood together during challenging times, adding that “throughout these difficult times, farmers have shown unbreakable unity in the face of this cruel family farm tax and that will continue on Wednesday with the Back British Farming Day.”

Mr Eagle argued that the prime minister had a clear opportunity to back the industry by scrapping the measures. “Next week, Keir Starmer has the chance to properly support this event by scrapping these disastrous proposals once and for all.”

He warned that the combination of severe weather and new tax rules could jeopardise the future of family-run farms.

“At a time when our farmers are having to contend with one of the driest years in decades, the very future of family farms hang in the balance.

"Keir Starmer must recognise the devastating consequences of this policy and reverse his proposals to safeguard both farming and the nation’s food security before it’s too late.”