Farmers and gamekeepers back lessons after major moorland fire

A formal wildfire partnership has been proposed for the Pentland Hills, south-west of Edinburgh, after a 17-hectare blaze prompted warnings that changing conditions could have allowed it to spread across more than 6,000 hectares.

The Green Cleugh Wildfire Debrief Report examines the response to the fire at Eastside Farm in late May and sets out eight recommendations for preventing and tackling future incidents.

The proposed Pentlands Wildfire Partnership would support a shared action plan, a register of available equipment and personnel, regular joint training and clearer emergency-response arrangements.

Scottish Land & Estates facilitated the review following a meeting at Easter Bavelaw Farm attended by 32 representatives from land management, emergency services, public agencies, farming businesses and community groups.

The fire was reported at about 4pm on 25 May, prompting the deployment of six Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliances.

It was largely contained that evening, but dry peat, strong winds and persistent dry conditions allowed it to reignite significantly on 28 May.

Fire watches, thermal drone surveys and work to extinguish hotspots continued until rainfall on 1 June helped bring the incident to an end.

Around 17 hectares of sensitive moorland and grazing land were burned, representing about 31% of the Pinnace heft grazing area.

The fire affected habitat used by red-listed species including curlew, merlin, ring ouzel, skylark and cuckoo during the peak breeding season.

It also came within metres of newly established woodland sites forming part of a wider 5,000-hectare biodiversity project.

The response involved 10 estates, 16 gamekeepers, 14 farmers and seven Pentland Hills Regional Park rangers.

Thirty volunteers contributed a combined 397 hours, including six overnight fire-watch deployments.

Responders used tractors, all-terrain vehicles, water bowsers, pumps, thermal drones and other specialist firefighting equipment.

The debrief concluded that rapid intervention, local knowledge, specialist machinery and existing fuel management helped prevent the fire from spreading much further.

Several possible spread scenarios were considered during the review.

Depending on wind direction, the blaze could have affected between 560 and 1,070 hectares, while the most extensive scenario covered 6,120 hectares — about 61% of the Pentland Hills Regional Park.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland and strategic projects at Scottish Land & Estates, said the incident demonstrated both the growing wildfire threat and the value of coordinated action.

He said firefighters had been supported by people with detailed knowledge of the land, specialist equipment and practical wildfire experience.

“Establishing a Pentlands Wildfire Partnership, supported by a shared action plan, asset register and regular training exercises, would ensure everyone is better prepared before the next emergency occurs,” he said.

Scottish Land & Estates said wildfire prevention and resilience should be considered more fully in future land-use and environmental policy.

It said fuel-load management, including lawful and responsible muirburn, could form part of firebreak planning alongside suitable access for emergency responders.

Jenny Cowan, of Eastside Farm, said the reignition showed how long danger could persist beneath dry peat.

“The initial fire was largely brought under control that evening, but the re-ignition three days later showed how long the danger can remain beneath the surface when peat is dry,” she said.

Ms Cowan said firefighters, farmers, gamekeepers, rangers and volunteers returned late at night and continued monitoring and extinguishing hotspots for several days.

She called for improved coordination, regular joint training, clearer access arrangements and shared information about available equipment, personnel and water sources.

The report also raised concerns about public communications from the Pentland Hills Regional Park during the incident.

It said messaging was not always helpful, consistent or sufficiently evidence-led during a period of elevated wildfire risk.

One recommendation calls for communication arrangements to be reviewed so future public information is timely, coordinated and supports the emergency response.

The Pentland Hills Regional Park should be offered an opportunity to respond to the criticism before publication.

The cause of the Green Cleugh wildfire has not been established, although the report raised wider concerns about disposable barbecues and campfires during periods of heightened fire risk.