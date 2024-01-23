Farmers and vets trial Welsh government's animal health pilot scheme

A pilot project to trial how closer working between Welsh farmers and vets can improve animal health and improve productivity is now underway.

The project will be testing the Animal Health Improvement Cycle (AHIC), which is a proposed element of Wales' post-Brexit Sustainable Farming Scheme.

As part of this, a small group of farm vets will deliver regular preventative medicine veterinary visits to achieve improvements in the health and productivity of livestock.

An induction day for the first cohort of vets to deliver the pilot will take place later this week, the Welsh government, who is funding the project, confirmed.

Each vet will work with a small number of farms to identify areas where livestock performance can be improved, and actions agreed.

These actions will be reviewed to see where improvements have taken place.

Twenty-two vets have signed up to the pilot, with each one aiming to recruit three farms in the project.

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme allowed the government to "design support for farmers which can make a real difference".

She said: "Closer working with vets can improve animal health by promoting preventative action, which as well as improving animal welfare will improve a farm’s productivity.

"The results of this pilot project will be very valuable as we move towards the Sustainable Farming scheme in 2025.”

The project is managed by Welsh Lamb and Beef Producers (WLBP) and includes a project team with a number of vets and scientists with expertise in animal health.

Lessons from the pilot project will be captured to inform training to be made available to all livestock vets in Wales.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Richard Irvine welcomed the trial: "Vets have been involved in the design of the project which provides real potential to improve animal health and welfare.

"The AHIC also has the potential to promote sustainability in the livestock sector through partnership working between local veterinarians and farmers, driving a reduced carbon footprint and further strengthening antimicrobial stewardship.”