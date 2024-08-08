Farmers asked to help AHDB's review of nutrient management guide

Farmers are being asked to help AHDB's comprehensive review of its nutrient management guide 'RB209'.

A questionnaire has been launched by the levy organisation to gather insights from RB209 users.

User feedback from the questionnaire, according to AHDB, is necessary to inform the future development of the guide.

The RB209 guide is recognised as the industry standard for nutrient management information.

The guide is updated annually, incorporating evidence from research commissioned by AHDB and its partners.

Now, the organisation is undertaking the first large-scale strategic review since 2016.

Its review aims to define the scope, role and purpose of RB209, as well as to identify short, medium and long-term priorities to develop technical content.

It also seeks to review the format of the guidance, including the potential for greater use of digital channels.

Earlier this year, AHDB received more than 250 responses to its initial form, primarily from farmers and advisers.

According to its website, this feedback helped shape its main questionnaire, which delves deeper into specific areas of RB209.

The deadline for responses is 14 August 2024.