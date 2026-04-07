Farmers asked to step up as survey opens to map 2026 harvest

Arable growers are being urged to act quickly as a key industry survey opens, shaping the first forecast of the UK’s 2026 harvest.

The AHDB Planting and Variety Survey (PVS), launched today (7 April), will help build an early picture of cereal and oilseed rape supply — crucial information for farmers planning sales and marketing strategies for the season ahead.

The survey is the only pre-harvest assessment of its kind, offering early UK supply estimates and breaking data down by crop, flour miller group and malting or non-malting barley.

Its value, however, hinges on participation. Without strong uptake, the data risks being less representative.

AHDB is calling on cereal and oilseed rape growers to submit details of crop areas and varieties for harvest 2026, alongside figures from harvest 2025 to track year-on-year change. All land is included, whether owned or rented.

The data will also capture uptake of agri-environment schemes, providing further insight into how these could influence future cereal production.

AHDB senior analyst Helen Plant said: “By working together, we can produce accurate and reliable data to quantify domestic production.”

She added that the survey plays a key role in decision-making. “This survey is an important tool for arable farmers. Knowing more about our domestic market, such as the likely regional supply of cereal and oilseed rape crops, can help them make marketing decisions.”

But she stressed the results depend on grower engagement. “Its success depends on the goodwill of those who are willing to take part.

"We are grateful to everyone who filled in a form last year, and we look forward to seeing an even greater response in 2026.”

Results are due to be published by mid-June on the AHDB website.

Growers are urged to complete the survey before the 15 May deadline.