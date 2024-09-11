Farmers asked to vote to ratify nine new AHDB appointments

Farmers and growers are being asked to vote to ratify nine appointments across AHDB's four sector councils following a competitive selection process.

Voting is open between 21 October and 1 November, with farmers and growers able to vote in each of the sectors that they pay a levy for.

The nine members to be ratified are: Beef and Lamb – four; Cereals and Oilseeds – one; Dairy – four; and Pork – one.

Sector council members are primarily levy payers from each sector, with their selection based around the skills they have.

They are also selected on their ability to provide balance across the different levy-paying supply chain elements in each sector.

Those that are selected are then confirmed through this levy payer ratification vote.

Some councils also have an 'independent' member - a non-levy payer - who can contribute with additional skills such as finance or sector relevant supply chain experience.

Each sector council member will serve for a term of three years, with a maximum of two terms.

They will receive £256.25 per day for up to two days a month.

The vote's results will be communicated to farmers and growers in early November, AHDB confirmed.