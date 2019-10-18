Farmers 'at risk of losing thousands' by under-insuring livestock

A warning has been issued for farmers following a spate of livestock rustling and illegal butchery incidents

Farmers are at risk of losing thousands of pounds by under-insuring their livestock following a spate of sheep theft and illegal butchery.

This is according to an agricultural insurance expert following a spate of livestock crime, which has recently been seen in Northamptonshire notably.

Now Farmers & Mercantile Insurance Brokers (FMIB) fears that many in the industry may have gaps in their insurance.

“Although police operations have led to arrests, this recent crime wave should act as a call to action to not only step up security, but to also make sure insurance provides adequate protection,” said Toby Baker, FMIB Farm Account Executive.

“We would advise farmers to cover the value of their full herd or flock to avoid the possibilities of a shortfall should they fall victim to loss.”

Standard farm policies often include exclusions making it vital to check policy wording carefully, Mr Baker warned.

Cover for theft, for example, will sometimes be an optional policy extension.

But in cases where sheep have been butchered on-site and their carcasses have been stolen, inclusion of this clause for an additional cost can end up saving a farmer thousands of pounds, he said.

Furthermore, farmers have also been urged to remember to keep an accurate and up-to-date record of all their livestock.

One of the recent victims of professional butchery, Northamptonshire farmer Katie Payne, said a lack of insurance could have proved “catastrophic”.

Three Texel ewes and 11 lambs were recently killed and butchered at Park End Farming, owned by Ms Payne and her partner Phil Neal.

“The incident was extremely upsetting for our whole family, particularly for our two young sons who witnessed the aftermath,” she said.

“The distressing emotional impact could have been further compounded by a substantial financial loss had we cut corners and failed to adequately insure our flock.

“We would advise farmers to treat all risks with equal regard and to clarify with their broker or insurer that their cover is comprehensive.

“An uninsured financial loss has the potential to irrevocably damage livelihoods.”

It comes as the UK has witnessed a series of high-profile incidents in recent weeks involving the illegal butchery and theft of large numbers of sheep.