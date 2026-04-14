Farmers call on councils to support UK agriculture before elections

Farmers are urging local election candidates to back British farming ahead of the May elections, warning that council decisions could shape the future of the industry.

Voters in England go to the polls on 7 May, with more than 4,850 council seats across 134 authorities up for grabs, in an election that could influence rural policy for years to come.

The NFU said the elections present a key opportunity to address growing pressures on rural businesses, highlighting rising rural crime, planning delays and poor connectivity as major challenges.

It warned that issues such as fly-tipping and machinery theft are placing increasing costs on farmers, while delays in securing planning permission can hold back investment in new buildings, diversification projects and renewable energy schemes.

Poor broadband and mobile coverage in rural areas also continue to limit business operations and the adoption of new technology.

It is also calling for councils to source at least 50% of their food from local farmers and growers, a move it says would support local supply chains, strengthen rural economies and provide a stable market for British produce.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the sector remains under significant strain.

“Farming is the backbone of our rural economy and lifeblood of rural communities… and produce food for 70 million people,” he said.

He warned that confidence within the industry is “severely low”, reflecting ongoing cost pressures and uncertainty, with farm businesses facing rising costs for feed, fuel and fertiliser, alongside global instability and extreme weather.

He said local authorities can directly influence the viability of farm businesses and the communities they support, through decisions on planning, infrastructure, waste policy and local markets.

“Decisions being taken by local authorities can have a direct and lasting impact on farm businesses,” he said.

By supporting farming through areas such as planning, rural crime and food procurement, councils can help “shape the future of our industry by increasing our collective resilience”, he added.

The NFU said it is engaging with candidates ahead of the elections, promoting its Blueprints which outline priorities including investment in farming, rural economic growth and strengthening UK food security.

“It’s never been more important to have a resilient British food and farming system with farmers and growers at its heart,” Mr Bradshaw said.

The NFU said it will work with newly elected representatives to push for policies that support a resilient and profitable farming sector.

The outcome of the elections is likely to play a key role in shaping rural policy and support for farming in the years ahead.

Candidates have been approached for comment.