Farmers can now apply for grants to boost animal health and welfare as the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) opens for applications.

The fund, which opened this week, will help farmers buy equipment or technology to improve the health and welfare of livestock.

The grant will go toward the cost of items on an approved list which was developed in collaboration with farmers, vets and other experts.

There are over 130 items on the list and 29 are new additions for 2024, such as mobile cattle handling systems and enclosed piglet creeps to poultry perches.

Farmers can apply for a minimum of £1,000 and a maximum of £25,000, with Defra paying a percentage of the cost depending on the item.

A Defra spokesperson explained more: "The fund is competitive. If you decide to apply, you can increase your application score by providing evidence that you’ve discussed your application with a vet.

"You can get vet advice by telephone, email, or as part of a vet visit. You may be eligible to apply for a fully-funded vet visit as part of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) annual health and welfare review.

"You must receive advice on your application after 1 January 2024 and before 1 January 2025 for it to be eligible for the increase.

"You’ll need to provide your vet’s details, the date of the discussion and permission for us to contact your vet when you apply."

The deadline to apply is midday on 1 May 2024.