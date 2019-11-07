Login Register
Farmers criticise BBC once again for anti-meat bias

7 November 2019 | by FarmingUK Team | Meat, News
Farmers have criticised the BBC for allowing an anti-meat message to be broadcast this morning on a popular news segment
Farmers have highlighted their anger toward the BBC once again for allowing an anti-meat message to be given prominent airtime this morning.

This morning's BBC News The Briefing segment saw paper reviewer Alpesh Patel go through today's headlines along with presenter Sally Bundock.

The topic of conversation moved on to China's demand for pork and the ongoing shortage of the protein in the country due to African swine fever.

Ms Bundock asked Mr Patel, a self-confessed vegan, what he thought of plant-based pork and how this could be used to fill in the shortage gaps.



Mr Patel replied: "I am going to show my self-interest in this. I am a vegan, I have invested in Beyond Meat."

He then looked straight down the camera and said: "If you want to save the environment, if you want to your health, stop eating not just pork - stop eating animals.



"Stop making your body a graveyard for the carcases of dead animals."

Mr Patel then claimed that 'science supports' him.

Ms Bundock replied back by saying how some plant-based foods are 'heavily processed' with high amounts of salt levels.

Mr Patel then said: "From the science I've seen they're better than eating meat".

Following the programme, numerous people took to social media to highlight that the BBC have again portrayed an anti-meat sentiment.

NFU Vice President Stuart Roberts said the 'plant good, meat bad' argument is 'simply wrong'.



In August, the Ulster Farmers' Union sent a letter of complaint to the BBC in response to the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report.

Many farmers and industry groups were left disgruntled with the BBC’s coverage of the report.

The UFU, along with other bodies, said that the broadcaster 'failed to properly reflect' the IPCC's views.