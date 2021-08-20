Farmers dealt 'major blow' after government bans live exports

Farmers have been dealt a 'major blow' after the government decided to ban the live exports of animals for slaughter, NFU Cymru has warned.

Defra and the Welsh government announced the development on Wednesday, despite some concern from farming industry groups.

The new measures will end the live exports of farm animals for slaughter and further fattening from Great Britain to anywhere in the world.

Internal transport will also be improved, including reduced maximum journey times, better space allowances such as more headroom, and stricter rules during extreme weather.

The ban on live animal exports could be delivered as early as January 2022 as the legislation is already going through parliament.

But the move has been described as a 'major blow' by NFU Cymru, which had instead suggested an assurance scheme using the 'highest specifications'.

Wyn Evans, the union's livestock board chairman said: "Such a transport ban is illogical, based on crossing the short straits and to approved abattoirs in the near continent.”

He said NFU Cymru was 'disappointed' that the above head height proposals of 20cm would be implemented, meaning the 'costly' redesign of many livestock transporters, and in some cases reducing the carriage of livestock to a single deck.

Mr Evans added that such a decision could actually work against animal welfare, with the increased height allowing stock to mount each other during transportation.

"We are also concerned that government has decided to bring in this change when it would have been much better to improve awareness of fitness to travel before loading," he said.

Richard Williams, NFU Cymru poultry board chairman, expressed his disappointment that the temperature restriction on poultry proposed would be implemented.

"This will cause issues to the supply chain during cold and hot periods of the year," he explained.

Announcing the new standards, minister for rural affairs Lesley Griffiths said animal welfare was a 'priority' for the Welsh government.

"These proposals go further again to ensure that the welfare of animals is protected throughout their lives, including during transport.

"We will now work with the industry on implementing the changes."