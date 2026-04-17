Farmers face disruption as government rules out SPS transition period

Ministers have rejected calls to give farmers and food businesses more time to prepare for a future UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) deal, raising concerns over how the sector will cope with potentially disruptive changes.

The government confirmed it will not pursue a transition period ahead of new arrangements expected from mid-2027, despite warnings that many businesses are already under pressure and may struggle to adapt.

MPs on the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee had urged ministers to secure a 24-month adjustment window to ease the shift. However, the government said it would instead “continue to work with them to ensure a smooth transition”.

Committee chair Alistair Carmichael said the decision was a setback for an industry facing mounting challenges.

“It is disappointing… that Ministers have disagreed with our call to give businesses a transition period to adjust to what could be very disruptive changes coming down the track,” he said.

“With headwinds already howling in their direction, the sector needs all the help it can get.”

Industry leaders have echoed those concerns, warning the lack of a transition period could increase costs and disruption across the sector.

The NFU said farmers risk facing a “cliff edge scenario” if new rules are introduced too quickly, particularly in areas such as plant protection products and organic standards.

“If this agreement is to work for the British farming sector, it cannot be bound by an impractical deadline which will only increase the cost of producing food,” said Tom Bradshaw, NFU president.

“We need government to take a pragmatic approach and give farmers the time needed to adjust.”

The union also stressed the importance of protecting progress in areas such as precision breeding and tackling antimicrobial resistance, as well as ensuring continued development of a cattle vaccine for bovine TB.

Alongside concerns over the lack of a transition period, the committee also highlighted growing risks linked to illegal meat imports.

Defra said it has “established a new Illegal Imports Improvement project”, which will produce an “action plan” involving agencies including the Food Standards Agency, Home Office and Border Force.

But progress appears limited. A cross-government group set up to tackle the issue has met only once since July 2025, with a further meeting expected “in the spring, although this is not confirmed”.

Carmichael warned the problem is escalating, adding: “Ministers must know by now that this is a rapidly growing problem with potentially devastating consequences. Swift action is required.”

On veterinary medicines, the government rejected calls to negotiate a dedicated agreement alongside SPS talks, instead pointing to existing domestic schemes.

Ministers said they are “open to” future discussions with the EU and other partners — a shift in tone that has raised questions about the UK’s ambitions in this area.

Carmichael said the position would “raise some eyebrows”, warning that any scaling back would be “a great disappointment”.

The government did, however, signal support for protecting UK animal welfare standards, saying it would seek to avoid domestic producers being undercut by imports from countries with lower requirements.

It also indicated that the UK should be consulted on future EU rules covering pesticides and naturally occurring toxins, amid concerns these could create unnecessary burdens for British growers.

On precision breeding, ministers said the UK intends to retain control over its own regulatory approach, although discussions with the EU are ongoing. The government has already backed innovation in this area, including funding for developments such as nutrient-enhanced crops.

Elsewhere, ministers accepted the need to review how border controls have been implemented, including gathering feedback from traders and port health authorities, and considering compensation for infrastructure investment.

Defra also said it is working to improve public understanding of rules on personal imports of meat and plant products, with survey findings due in May.

While the response includes some areas of progress, the refusal to introduce a transition period is likely to remain a major concern for farmers and food businesses, particularly as wider cost pressures and trade uncertainties continue to weigh on the sector ahead of 2027.