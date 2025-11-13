Precision Breeding Act ushers in new era for British farmers, say MPs

Farmers across England could soon see new crop varieties that yield more, resist disease and rely less on chemical inputs, as the Precision Breeding Act comes into force today — a moment MPs are calling a breakthrough for UK agriculture.

The Act introduces a new regulatory framework for gene editing and other precision breeding techniques in plants, separating them from the rules that govern genetically modified organisms.

Ministers say the change will help researchers and plant breeders bring forward innovations more quickly, while maintaining a clear approval process and oversight.

While many in the science and farming communities welcome the new framework, others are urging caution. Some researchers and environmental groups argue that the pace of regulatory change has outstripped public understanding, warning that greater transparency is needed to maintain trust.

The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Science and Technology in Agriculture (APPGSTA) welcomed the move, describing it as a significant step for British science.

The cross-party group, which includes MPs, peers and experts from across food, farming and research, has been a long-standing advocate of more proportionate, evidence-led regulation in this area.

APPGSTA Chair George Freeman MP said the legislation is “an important step in ensuring that farmers, consumers and the environment can benefit from advances in gene editing and other precision breeding techniques.”

He said new applications are expected to support varieties that “increase yields, reduce chemical inputs, enhance disease resistance, cut food waste and improve nutritional quality.”

Freeman added that the legislation puts England ahead of the EU and aligns the UK with innovation leaders such as Australia, Japan, Canada, Brazil, Argentina and the United States.

By setting out a “world-class, science-based framework,” he said, the UK is better placed to strengthen global food security, cut agricultural emissions and promote more sustainable farming systems.

He also noted that the Act supports key elements of the government’s Food, Industrial and Trade & Investment Strategies by opening new opportunities for economic growth, inward investment and high-value exports.

Early precision-breeding applications are expected from public-sector researchers and SMEs, reflecting the Act’s aim of widening access to gene-editing tools through a proportionate, risk-based regulatory model.

Countries such as Argentina have demonstrated that such systems can help smaller developers take a leading role and broaden the traits and crops under development.

However, the group warned that progress must not be jeopardised by future UK–EU alignment or any cross-border Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement.

Freeman urged ministers to “protect the independence of our science-based regulatory framework” to safeguard food security, sustainability and home-grown innovation.

While implementation for plant breeding is now underway, the group also pressed the government to activate the Act’s provisions for farmed animals without delay.

Precision breeding, they argued, could play a key role in tackling livestock diseases, reducing antibiotic use and improving welfare.

With scientists at the Pirbright Institute warning that this season’s bird-flu strain may be the most contagious yet, the group says further delay would be irresponsible.

Freeman noted that UK researchers lead the world in gene-editing work to develop poultry resistant to bird flu and pigs protected against PRRS and swine fever — but that this potential “will remain unrealised in practice” until secondary legislation is introduced.

The group has called on Defra to set out a clear timetable for implementation, working with breeders, farmers, scientists and welfare organisations to ensure a trusted regulatory process.

Some organisations, meanwhile, have emphasised the importance of ongoing scrutiny to ensure that innovation progresses in line with high animal-welfare standards and public confidence.

Looking ahead, Freeman said the Act should signal “the beginning of a new, pro-innovation agricultural policy agenda” that embraces science to deliver a more sustainable, competitive and resilient food system.

Citing the group’s “30:50:50 mission” — boosting farm output by 30% by 2050 while halving agriculture’s environmental footprint — he argued for ambitious reform across research, skills, regulation, land use and farm data.

Supporters believe the Act could position the UK as a global testbed for agri-innovation, driving a more secure food supply, stronger rural economies and genuine environmental gains.