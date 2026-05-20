Farmers face major changes under tighter creosote timber rules

Farmers and fencing contractors could face major changes to timber supplies from 2027 under new restrictions tightening the use of creosote-treated wood across the UK.

The long-standing preservative, widely used in agricultural fencing because of its durability and resistance to rot, will face sharply reduced approved uses under updated rules issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

From April 2027, creosote-treated products will no longer be allowed to be newly placed on the market for a wide range of applications, including general fencing, landscaping timbers, tree stakes and many non safety-critical agricultural uses.

The changes are expected to have a significant impact on parts of the fencing and timber sector that have historically relied on creosote-treated products for long-life outdoor use.

Under the updated framework, creosote will remain authorised only for certified professional and industrial applications, including railway sleepers, utility poles and certain safety-critical fencing systems.

For the public, restrictions are already much tighter. Creosote-treated timber cannot legally be sold for domestic use such as garden fencing, sheds, landscaping or DIY projects, while members of the public are also prohibited from applying professional-grade creosote products themselves.

Although the renewed approval remains in place until 31 March 2033, the tightening rules effectively mark the phased withdrawal of creosote from many mainstream agricultural and commercial markets.

Industry suppliers say the changes represent a major shift, despite creosote not being fully banned.

The HSE said continued approval had only been granted where no technically or economically viable alternatives currently exist for certain infrastructure and safety-critical applications.

Creosote has been used for decades across farming, rail and utility sectors because of its ability to withstand moisture, rot and insect attack in harsh outdoor conditions.

Railway infrastructure and utility networks remain among the biggest users due to the demanding durability requirements placed on exposed timber assets.

However, the preservative has faced growing scrutiny because it contains polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), some of which are classified as carcinogenic.

Restrictions on public access to creosote products have been in place for several years, but the latest changes significantly narrow the scope for professional use as well.

Remaining authorised uses will be limited to trained operators working within tightly controlled industrial settings.

Additional rules are also being introduced around storage, handling and environmental protection, including stricter requirements for protective equipment, impermeable storage areas and safeguards around watercourses and public contact with treated timber.

The fencing sector is expected to be among the areas most affected, with suppliers increasingly moving towards alternative treatment systems and modified timber technologies ahead of the 2027 deadline.

Some manufacturers have warned the latest decision signals the gradual long-term withdrawal of creosote from mainstream timber markets, despite exemptions remaining for certain infrastructure uses.

Questions also remain over future reviews beyond 2033, with regulators expected to continue assessing whether viable alternatives become available for the remaining permitted sectors.