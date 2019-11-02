Farmers fail to save Scottish dairy creamery

There was widespread enthusiasm from local farmers to try to secure the future of the site

A crowdfund campaign launched by dozens of farmers to save a renowned Scottish dairy facility from permanent closure has failed.

Campbeltown Creamery suppliers were dealt a blow last year after owner First Milk announced planned to close the Kintyre site.

A review by the cooperative determined that its branded consumer-facing business at Campbeltown was not a 'strategic fit'.

Despite this, a group of 29 farmers raised £95,000 out of their initial £50,000 target in a bid to help take over the dairy facility.







However, the amount was not sufficient enough. No financially viable long-term business plan was made for the creamery.

Shelagh Hancock, First Milk chief executive, said the group is 'disappointed' as a sale has not been concluded to save the creamery.

“We fully appreciate that this decision has significant consequences for colleagues at the creamery and the local community, but it is important that we act in the best interest of the wider business.

“We regret the impact this decision will have on our colleagues and are committed to treating those affected fairly and with consideration during this difficult time.”

She added: “Throughout the last 18 months we have been in regular dialogue with our local members on Kintyre about the future of the site.

“Nothing will change in respect to their co-operative membership of First Milk, and we will continue to collect and pay for their milk on the same basis as before going forward.”

Responding to the news, NFU Scotland said it is 'regrettable' that the Mull of Kintyre cheddar brand will now no longer be available.

The cheese has been produced in the traditional way at the creamery for almost 100 years.

The product is made to a long-established recipe using milk from the 29 local farms with sustainable methods of cheese production.

John Smith, the union's dairy chairman and local Kintyre farmer, said: “That is due to the harsh, economic reality of processing milk in an incredibly tough dairy industry that has witnessed so many casualties at both farm and processing level in recent times.

“Whilst this is very disappointing news, it is reassuring that all of the local farmers are members of First Milk and will continue to benefit from being part of a national co-operative with an evergreen contract and continuing to have their milk collected in the future.”