Farmers have until tomorrow to apply for animal welfare grants

Farmers have until tomorrow to apply for government grants worth up to £25,000 to improve livestock health and welfare.

The fund, which opened last month, helps farmers buy equipment or technology to improve the health and welfare of animals.

The grant goes toward the cost of items on an approved list which was developed in collaboration with farmers, vets and other experts.

As part of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), there are over 130 items on the list and 29 are new additions for 2024.

These include mobile cattle handling systems and enclosed piglet creeps to poultry perches.

Farmers can apply for a minimum of £1,000 and a maximum of £25,000, with Defra paying a percentage of the cost depending on the item.

A Defra spokesperson explained more: "The fund is competitive. If you decide to apply, you can increase your application score by providing evidence that you’ve discussed your application with a vet.

"You can get vet advice by telephone, email, or as part of a vet visit. You may be eligible to apply for a fully-funded vet visit as part of the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) annual health and welfare review.

"You must receive advice on your application after 1 January 2024 and before 1 January 2025 for it to be eligible for the increase.

"You’ll need to provide your vet’s details, the date of the discussion and permission for us to contact your vet when you apply."

The deadline to apply is midday on Wednesday (1 May).

What is included?

Some of the items listed for animal health and welfare grants include:

• Fixed handling system

• Electronic weighing and sorting facility/other weighing equipment

• Slatted floor inserts and rubber covers for slatted floors

• Automatic curtain systems

• Hanging enrichment toys

• Robot pen cleaner

• EID equipment

• Feed bin weighing system

• Cameras and monitoring systems

• Ammonia, dust, CO2, temperature and humidity sensors

• Automatic vaccination gun

• Evaporative cooling mist line system

• LED lighting

• Loading bay tunnel and portable loading ramp