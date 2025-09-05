Farmers hit by sharp yield swings as 2025 harvest wraps up

The 2025 harvest is nearly complete, but sharp swings in yields and falling prices have turned it into one of the toughest seasons UK farmers have faced in years.

While progress has been relatively good – with most of England now complete and only some cereals and pulses still to be cut in Scotland and Northern Ireland – concerns remain over profitability.

This is according to the latest harvest report by AHDB, which notes that a year of falling prices is expected to weigh heavily on farm incomes, compounding the impact of two consecutive challenging seasons.

The wheat harvest is now 99.8% finished, with an average yield of 7.6t/ha. This is slightly higher than previously estimated, thanks to stronger results in Scotland, but still 6.1% below the 10-year average.

AHDB's report, published on Friday (5 September), highlights wide variation across farms, regions and even neighbouring fields.

Some growers have seen excellent performance, while many others have experienced their worst results in years.

Spring barley is 89% cut. Early returns from southern England were encouraging, but later progress in northern areas has been mixed.

In Scotland, high screenings have meant some crops have failed to meet malting standards, leading to widespread rejections.

The oats harvest is 90% complete, with average yields of 5.1t/ha – around 5% below the five-year average. Quality has been a particular issue for spring crops.

Pulses have struggled most, with yields around 15% lower than the five-year average. Spring beans were hit hardest by drought, and results have varied considerably from farm to farm.

Recent rainfall has slowed the final stages of harvest in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nevertheless, the overall pace of the 2025 harvest remains well ahead of recent years, with most winter cereals cleared earlier than usual.

Olivia Bonser, AHDB senior analyst, said: “Harvest 2025 has delivered a very mixed picture. Some crops have performed well, but many farmers are contending with disappointing yields and weaker returns.

"Grain quality has generally held up, which is encouraging, yet the financial reality is that lower prices, and poor yields for many, are putting margins under strain.

"The variation we’ve seen this season underlines just how challenging it is for arable businesses to plan with certainty.”

The sixth AHDB Harvest Report of 2025 is scheduled for release on 19 September.

As this will be the final update of the year, the date may change depending on harvest conditions in the coming days.