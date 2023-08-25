Farmers importing live pigs urged to be aware of PRRSV risk

Farmers importing live pigs or semen are being urged to only source from unvaccinated herds negative for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV).

Industry bodies are raising awareness to keep new diseases and new strains of existing diseases like PRRSV out of the UK.

PRRSV is a widespread disease affecting domestic pigs, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Symptoms include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection.

The National Pig Association (NPA) said anyone importing live pigs or semen should follow the guidance in the NPA protocol.

It added that imported pigs and semen should only be sourced from PRRSV-negative unvaccinated herds.

And there should always be direct vet to vet discussion between the importer’s vet and the vet for the herd from which pigs or semen are being imported prior to purchases and importations.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson said: “This helps to avoid many of the disease risks that could otherwise occur and the vet is then in a good position to advise and interpret pre-import test results.

“Negative pre-import test results are vital. If testing is only done post-import and positive results are obtained, the importer is faced with difficult but important decisions such as whether to send back, or cull, pigs that test positive, as well as the associated costs.

“No one would want to be responsible for placing the national herd at risk by allowing exotic PRRSV strains to be introduced.”

What is the NPA protocol?

The NPA protocol states:

• Pigs must only be sourced from herds deemed to be free from both PRRSV-1 and PRRSV-2 by routine surveillance and that do not vaccinate against PRRSV.

• Blood samples from a representative sample of pigs destined for export must be tested within 30 days prior to departure.

• If any samples are deemed virus-positive following testing by PCR the pigs may not be released for transport to Britain. Pigs for importation should test negative for PRRSV antibody and for virus (by PCR) pre-importation.