Farmers in south England needed for TB infection study

Farmers in the south of England are needed for a research project seeking to detect the presence and location of TB infection in badgers.

Farmers in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Hampshire and East Sussex area are being asked to help in the year-long study, which started in April 2021.

In collaboration with the University of Nottingham, APHA is conducting the project, which focuses on the Southern Edge Area.

Farmer volunteers will locate and collect badger carcasses, which are then collected by a specialist courier and taken to the University of Nottingham.

The carcasses will then be tested and if the collector would like to be notified, they could also receive the TB test result.

The carcasses are not frozen, and APHA offers a contribution of £25 towards any personal expenses associated with collection of badger carcasses for the study.

From April-March, 319 carcasses have been submitted with 256 undergoing post-mortem examination.

The NFU is encouraging farmers in the counties to take part, as researchers are still short of the target of 100 carcasses per county.

"There are low numbers of carcasses from north-west Hampshire, Berkshire and the south-west border of Oxfordshire," the union said.

"TB test results are continuing to be confirmed, with collectors being informed and can be viewed on the newsletter map.

"Anyone can volunteer to take part. If you would like to request a collection kit please contact APHA (e-mail: southernedgerta@apha.gov.uk, telephone: 07798 882392).

"Collection kits will also be available at your local NFU office."