Farmers invited to test new biostimulant made from seaweed in Wales

Production is set to begin on a natural biostimulant made from sustainably farmed seaweed off the coast of Wales – and farmers are being invited to get involved.

Biostimulants are being explored by an increasing number of farmers keen to transition towards a more regenerative agricultural practice.

Câr Y Môr, Wales’ first regenerative seaweed and shellfish farm, will build a new seaweed processing facility this year at its site in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

It is inviting any farmers who wish to trial the Welsh-grown seaweed biostimulant to contact them, which will begin later this year.

Câr Y Môr says its mission is to sustainably farm seaweed and shellfish, and the addition of seaweed biostimulant to their product range could be of benefit to farmers.

According to initial research into seaweed biostimulants, they show an average of 17% boost in crop yield.

They also help reduce dependency on costly synthetic fertilisers, while empowering soil with enhanced resilience against abiotic stress.

Câr Y Môr co-founder, Owen Haines hopes to inspire farmers to trial the biostimulant and discover how best to use the them to improve crops and sea ecosystems.

“Our seaweed biostimulant is not just a product; it's a promise to the land and to those who nurture it," he said.

"As a sustainably focused, community-owned business based in Pembrokeshire, we provide a cutting-edge biostimulant derived from our zero-input ocean farm located in grade A waters in the Ramsey Sound, off the coast of St Davids.”

For more information or to join the trial of the product, farmers should call 07773 846560 or email johannes@carymor.wales.