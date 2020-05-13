Farmers measuring more to boost efficiencies, survey says

More farmers are analysing inputs and outputs, enabling them to better target management decisions

Farmers are taking an increasingly measured approach to their grassland and manure management, helping to cut costs and improve efficiencies.

This is according to a new survey, which reveals that more farmers are analysing inputs and outputs, enabling them to better target management decisions.

Based on 224 responses, more people are testing their soil, the survey, carried out by the organisers of the Grassland & Muck Event, shows.

And they are testing it more regularly, with 68% testing it every five years or less versus 62% in 2017 and 57% in 2011.







“This is good news as measuring your soil nutrient status helps you manage nutrients more effectively,” said Paul Newell Price, principal soil scientist at ADAS.

“If you’re applying fertiliser or manure, soil testing and liming to optimum soil pH helps you use these materials more efficiently.”

Over a third dig soil pits to analyse soil structure – compared to a quarter in 2017. “Following the wet winter, many soils may be compacted or poached, so where you think there may be a problem, it’s important to check the sward and dig a hole to identify what action – if any – is required,” Mr Price said.

Farmers are applying lime more regularly, with 56% applying it every five years or less compared to 49 percent in the last survey.

“When you look at individual responses, there is good understanding driving these decisions,” added Yara agronomist Philip Cosgrave.

“Farmers are aware of the acidifying effect that this year’s high rainfall will have on pH, and are basing applications on soil tests.”

There has been a continued shift to more accurate testing of manure nutrient content: 18% used laboratory analysis against 14% in 2017 and just 9% in 2011. “That is good to see – there is huge variation in organic manures,” he said.

As a result of this more technical approach, farmers have further reduced fertiliser use; 32% used less nitrogen fertiliser in 2020. Just over a quarter reduced phosphate use and 22% cut potash applications.

In contrast, 40% of respondents increased sulphur use, which is not a surprise, said Mr Cosgrave. “Farmers are much more aware of sulphur requirements – it’s up there with NP&K now.”

When it comes to grass management, 54% measure their grass – mostly using a plate meter – up from just 30% in 2017.

Reseeding levels have remained fairly steady over the past three years, with 79% reseeding leys every one to six years – and most reseeding is influenced by poor yield and weeds.

“I’m not surprised by that – forage is the cheapest source of animal feed and farmers are trying to maximise it,” explained Mr Cosgrave.

“It is clear to see that farmers are focusing on producing better quality silage and grazing to produce more milk or meat from grass,” he added.

“If you measure nutrients and how much grass you’re growing you can start making changes and see whether you’re making progress.

"It all feeds back to better environmental impacts and lower costs of production.”