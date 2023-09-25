Farmers needed for new APHA study exploring antimicrobial resistance

Farmer input is needed to determine the persistence of antimicrobial resistant bacteria on pig and cattle farms using low quantities of antimicrobials.

The study, by APHA, is seeking farmer participation to explore which factors affect the persistence of these resistant bacteria in the environment.

The agency said that substantial progress had been made by British farmers in reducing antibiotic use in livestock production in recent years.

However, it said research findings suggested that antimicrobial resistant bacteria could persist on livestock premises even after the use of antibiotics had been reduced.

APHA said: "For farmers to fully benefit from their hard work in reducing usage, we would like your participation in a study of which factors affect the persistence of these resistant bacteria in the environment.

"This work will explore the length of time that resistance to different antimicrobials remains on farm even after usage is reduced.

"Additionally, the study will give insight into environmental persistence, which is possibly mitigating the significant efforts of the pig industry in reducing usage."

The agency is looking for farms that have reduced their antimicrobial usage in the last two to three years to a low level, which is a yearly average below 10mg of active antimicrobial ingredient per kg of pig.

Those interested have been told to contact Chelsea Voller by email chelsea.voller@apha.gov.uk or phone 07766657948.