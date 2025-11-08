Farmers plan London tractor protest on autumn budget day

Farmers from across the UK are preparing to descend on Whitehall on 26 November 2025, driving tractors into the heart of London in a major show of solidarity to demand “fairness and a future for British farming.”

The demonstration — timed to coincide with the chancellor’s autumn budget — is being organised by Berkshire Farmers under the banner Farmers To London: Budget Day.

Organisers say the protest will highlight growing discontent over the government’s proposed inheritance tax (IHT) reforms, due to take effect from April 2026, alongside wider concerns about the survival of family farms.

The reforms will change how agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) apply to rural assets. Under the new rules, agricultural property relief will be capped at £1 million. Anything above that threshold will face a 50% liability.

Many farmers fear that could leave families facing large inheritance tax bills when handing holdings down to the next generation, forcing the sale or breakup of long-established farms.

Farmers across England are also preparing for coordinated demonstrations on 24 November. Farmers To Action organisers, a campaign group that has been mobilising support online, say the “Day of Unity” demonstrations will highlight the impact the reforms could have on the viability of family farms and the wider rural economy.

Organisers of both events say the growing movement reflects rising anxiety across the countryside about government policy and a lack of clear long-term support for British agriculture.

The Farmers To London protest on 26 November will run from 9:30am to 5:30pm on Whitehall, with several hundred farmers, families and supporters expected to take part.

The event is being billed as a peaceful, community-led rally, open to anyone who wants to show support for the agricultural sector. Participants are being encouraged to bring tractors, banners and vehicles to make their message visible in the capital.

“The current Inheritance Tax system threatens family farms and rural livelihoods — it’s time for change,” organisers said in their announcement, describing the protest as a “peaceful, farmer-led protest – by the people, for the people who feed the nation.”

The rally aims to remind government ministers of the importance of protecting family farms, which have formed the backbone of the countryside for generations.

Organisers say the industry faces increasing uncertainty amid rising costs, changing support schemes and policy proposals that could reshape the tax landscape for rural businesses.

Farmers, families and supporters will gather from mid-morning to hear from a line-up of guest speakers, with “passionate voices from across the countryside” expected to address the crowd.

While specific details are yet to be confirmed, the emphasis will be on protecting food production, rural jobs and the next generation of farmers.

“Generations of hard work and stewardship are on the line,” one organiser said, urging people to “bring your tractor and stand to make a difference.”

The protest is free to attend and open to all, with organisers calling on both farmers and the public to unite behind British food production and the communities that sustain it.

With the budget expected to set the tone for the government’s approach to rural policy, farmers say 26 November will be their chance to ensure their voices are heard. “Let’s stand together for farming families and a fair future,” the organisers added.